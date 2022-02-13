Baader Bank Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.84) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.41) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.59) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.90 ($21.72).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €15.29 ($17.57) on Wednesday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €13.55 ($15.57) and a 52-week high of €16.84 ($19.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

