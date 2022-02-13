Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of BMI stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.