BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 644 ($8.71) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.06) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.11) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.51) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.87) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.17 ($8.56).

LON:BA opened at GBX 601.80 ($8.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The company has a market capitalization of £18.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 565.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 567.04.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

