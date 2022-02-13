Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 183,031 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 183,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284,794 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLN opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

