Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 546.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

