Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,847 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.