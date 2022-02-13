Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,146 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in IMAX by 110,507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.