Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded down 0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching 34.98. 8,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,938. Bandai Namco has a 12 month low of 32.83 and a 12 month high of 44.49.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bandai Namco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 8,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

