Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €255.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €255.00 ($293.10) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($287.36) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($275.86) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($225.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($277.01) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($270.11) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €225.33 ($259.00).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €191.70 ($220.34) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($123.28) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($156.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €202.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €196.20.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

