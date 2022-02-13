Barclays Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $148.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.75.

Chevron stock opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $91.35 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,582 shares of company stock valued at $75,879,165 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

