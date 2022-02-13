Barclays PLC Acquires 26,847 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 321.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 905,379 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 71.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $550.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of -0.61.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

