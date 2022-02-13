Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 432,433.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $439.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.17.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

