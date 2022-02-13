Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 60,989 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Leap Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 45.9% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,327,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 417,905 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LPTX opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.