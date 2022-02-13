Barclays PLC Grows Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 4,031.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,205 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Remark were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 600.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 279,932 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Remark by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,063,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Remark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,930,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 189,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Remark by 7,511.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 754,875 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Remark alerts:

Shares of MARK opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.39.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK).

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.