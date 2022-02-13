Barclays PLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 141.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in i3 Verticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 41.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.53 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a PE ratio of -80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

