Barclays PLC Has $238,000 Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 628.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 183.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 40.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

