Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $577.96 million, a PE ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 1.47. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on THR shares. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

