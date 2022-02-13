Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 531 ($7.18) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 484.56 ($6.55).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 484 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 464.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 420.21. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

