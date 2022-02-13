Bares Capital Management Inc. Buys 492,800 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,800 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty comprises 0.9% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $48,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PD opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

