Bares Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.97 Million in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Health Catalyst by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,470,931.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

