Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by 63.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

NYSE BBDC opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $531.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

