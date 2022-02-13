Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 4,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

