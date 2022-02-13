Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 383.8% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXRX opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.