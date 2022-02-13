bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BEBE opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

