Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $269.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

