Berenberg Bank Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($177.01) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.04 ($189.70).

Shares of DB1 opened at €157.70 ($181.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 52 week high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €149.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €146.68.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

