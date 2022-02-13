Berkley W R Corp Acquires 24,728 Shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in AGBA Acquisition were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $172,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $163,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGBA stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $55.90 million, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.06. AGBA Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

