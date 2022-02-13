Berkley W R Corp Has $732,000 Holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,659 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $9,595,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 78.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206,056 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

BOAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

