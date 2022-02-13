Berkley W R Corp Has $867,000 Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 553.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $8,140,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 361.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 363,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 284,583 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,277,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 9.1% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

