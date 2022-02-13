Berkley W R Corp Invests $976,000 in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 98,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRON. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $9,870,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $7,397,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRON opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

