Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

