Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.68. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Berry by 30.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Berry by 20.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

