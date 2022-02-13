Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $629.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,524. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $547.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $675.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.52.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

