Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

BIIB stock opened at $214.59 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.56 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

