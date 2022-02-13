bitCNY 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $316,804.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $316,804.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.90 or 0.06890039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,548.11 or 0.99886845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048080 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049349 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

