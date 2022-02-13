bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $267,862.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.00 or 0.06828498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.67 or 0.99814574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00048180 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

