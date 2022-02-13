BitWhite One Day Volume Tops $37,184.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 2% against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $102,490.93 and $37,184.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.