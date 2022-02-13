BlackHat Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $711,814.06 and approximately $386,032.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

