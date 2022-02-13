BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.61. 337,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,738. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 35,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.