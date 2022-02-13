BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Down 69.7% in January

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the January 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.30. 425,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,004. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

