BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Down 69.7% in January

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the January 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.30. 425,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,004. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
