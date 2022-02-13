BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at about $534,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.