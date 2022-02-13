BlackRock Inc. Acquires 36,811 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $32,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Grace Capital grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNT. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

CGNT opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.34 million and a P/E ratio of 313.33. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.