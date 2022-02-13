BlackRock Inc. Buys 67,551 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,432,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,129,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $1,234,340 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULCC. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.