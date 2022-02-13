BlackRock Inc. Has $31.07 Million Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,566,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NeoPhotonics worth $31,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $822.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.89.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.