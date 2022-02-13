BlackRock Inc. Has $33.05 Million Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Ooma worth $33,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 154,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 27.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ooma alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OOMA. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $403.17 million, a P/E ratio of -169.38 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.