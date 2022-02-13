BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 113,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $32,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 260.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of FOR opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $948.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

