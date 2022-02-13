BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.

MUE stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

