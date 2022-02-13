BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.
MUE stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
