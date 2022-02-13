BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.34

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 3605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.