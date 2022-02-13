B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 600 ($8.11) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($9.13) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.46.

BMRRY opened at $30.67 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0744 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

