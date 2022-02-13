BMO Capital Markets Increases Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$33.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

